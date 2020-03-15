Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.38. 3,845,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

