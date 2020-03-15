Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $76.75. 24,669,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,011,552. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $188.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

