Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.63. 4,100,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.