Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 64,612,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,202,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

