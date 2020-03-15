Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,347 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,347 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 240,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

GNR stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 476,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,194. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.