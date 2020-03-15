Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 519 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 618,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,169,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average of $131.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.89 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

