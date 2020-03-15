Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,513 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WY traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,279,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,425. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.27 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

