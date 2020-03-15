Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,970,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after buying an additional 2,361,681 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,116,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,020.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,115,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,739.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 98,729 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.52. 2,483,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,970. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $82.73 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

