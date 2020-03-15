Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $14.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.29. 1,787,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,318. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $153.61 and a 52-week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

