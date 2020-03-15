Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW traded up $16.69 on Friday, reaching $499.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $417.49 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.68.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.