SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.53 Million Investment in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 235,839 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,000. CommVault Systems accounts for about 2.1% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of CommVault Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

CVLT traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. 1,373,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,748. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

