Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.36

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.36 and last traded at $55.13, with a volume of 407833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

SSDOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shiseido from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shiseido from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

