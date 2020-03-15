Short Interest in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Decreases By 13.5%

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,298,016.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,293,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,645,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $632,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,256 shares of company stock worth $12,266,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in CarGurus by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,745 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,744. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.10.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

