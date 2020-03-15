Short Interest in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Decreases By 8.6%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,989. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 692,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after acquiring an additional 114,529 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 68,568 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,556,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

