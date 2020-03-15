Short Interest in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Decreases By 16.0%

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,385. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.