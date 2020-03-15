Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,234,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093,304 shares during the quarter. Sibanye Gold accounts for 1.2% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $300,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBGL remained flat at $$12.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,472,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,845. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBGL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

