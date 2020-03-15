Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

SNAP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,433,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,080,592. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $151,641.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,084.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,485,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $20,737,873.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,199,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,431,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,684,914 shares of company stock worth $41,609,045 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Snap by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

