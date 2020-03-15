Sprott Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.1% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,629 shares of company stock worth $573,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.12. 79,743,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,344,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

