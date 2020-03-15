Sprott Inc. Buys 72,885 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,585 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 72,885 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,378,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,424 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of AU stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,582,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,871. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1102 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

