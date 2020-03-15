Sprott Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $708.12 per share, with a total value of $29,032.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,082. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

TPL traded up $26.89 on Friday, reaching $436.90. The company had a trading volume of 57,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,789. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $390.00 and a 1 year high of $915.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $712.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $688.34.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 76.74%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

