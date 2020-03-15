Sprott Inc. Has $29.12 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sprott Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,097,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up 0.5% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $29,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. ValuEngine cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,286,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,931. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

