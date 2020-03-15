Sprott Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Sprott Inc. cut its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 124,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,467,109 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM stock traded down $4.94 on Friday, reaching $39.50. 17,777,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,447,761. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

