Sprott Inc. Has $7.78 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises 0.1% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after buying an additional 102,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,164.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 83,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of RS traded up $3.87 on Friday, hitting $89.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,695. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

