Sprott Inc. Lowers Position in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Sprott Inc. lessened its position in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iCAD worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in iCAD by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in iCAD by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in iCAD by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 350,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of iCAD stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,236. The company has a market capitalization of $194.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. iCAD Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 92.89% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that iCAD Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

