Sprott Inc. Lowers Stake in Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Sprott Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,066,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,625 shares during the period. Emx Royalty makes up 0.1% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.06% of Emx Royalty worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emx Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 317,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,922. Emx Royalty Corp has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

