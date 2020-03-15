Sprott Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sprott Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 66,660,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,420,857. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

