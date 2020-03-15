Sprott Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $19.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.10. 6,903,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,252. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

