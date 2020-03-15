Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 612,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69,780 shares in the last quarter.

PSLV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.16. 2,835,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,088. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

