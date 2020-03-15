Sun Valley Gold LLC Has $16.88 Million Position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Sun Valley Gold LLC trimmed its position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,519,841 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,031,204 shares during the period. Iamgold accounts for 1.2% of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sun Valley Gold LLC owned about 0.96% of Iamgold worth $16,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 49,949,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,313,000 after buying an additional 1,427,930 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,062,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after buying an additional 779,365 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,698,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,302,000 after buying an additional 645,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 1,484.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 463,934 shares in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iamgold alerts:

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,407,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. Iamgold Corp has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.