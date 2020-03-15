Sun Valley Gold LLC Invests $3.16 Million in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,470,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. McEwen Mining accounts for approximately 0.2% of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,414 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 124,098 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 614,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 230,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 193,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 120,333 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,035,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.00 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

