Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare comprises about 0.9% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $345,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,302 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 22,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,039,814.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,079 shares in the company, valued at $36,219,156.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,406 shares of company stock worth $3,793,135 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRHC stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.69. 436,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

