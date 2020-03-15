Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

TH traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 442,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,594. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.39 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.