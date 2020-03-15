TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

TLTZY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,333. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

