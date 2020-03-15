Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TME. BOCOM International cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 10,798,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,258. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,850,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 341,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

