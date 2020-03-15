The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 263,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,684,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,955,910. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

