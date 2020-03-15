TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Down 5.6%

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.83, approximately 56,372 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 634,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $515.45 million, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

