Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP traded up $11.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.85. 7,886,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,578. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.42 and a 200 day moving average of $171.74. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

