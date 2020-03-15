United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTX traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $105.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,769,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

