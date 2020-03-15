Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 498,837 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,669,942 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,837 shares during the quarter. First Majestic Silver accounts for approximately 1.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 11.37% of First Majestic Silver worth $290,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,526,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,738 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,628,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after buying an additional 680,590 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,664.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 272,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 256,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 177,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AG shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $6.40 to $7.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

NYSE AG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,865,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,279. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.67. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

