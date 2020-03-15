Van ECK Associates Corp Has $268.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,663,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443,080 shares during the period. Alamos Gold makes up about 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 11.42% of Alamos Gold worth $268,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $71,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 32.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

AGI stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,572,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

