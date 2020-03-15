Van ECK Associates Corp Has $93.52 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,224 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $93,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,130,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,663,000 after purchasing an additional 435,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,389,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,558,000 after purchasing an additional 251,455 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $687,281,000 after purchasing an additional 119,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $639,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 25,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $4,197,322.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,694.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,415 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,644 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.45.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $7.19 on Friday, hitting $147.78. 13,762,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 738.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $135.32 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

