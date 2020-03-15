Van ECK Associates Corp Has $94.96 Million Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 678,481 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.67% of Core Laboratories worth $94,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,430. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

