Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,760,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293,393 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $94,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

NYSE WFC traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $30.89. 78,320,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,866,728. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

