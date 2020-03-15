Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 147.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638,466 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $107,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. 57,435,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,771,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $166.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

