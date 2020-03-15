Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,935,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

