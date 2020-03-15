Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stake Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.39% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $83,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $13.01 on Friday, hitting $160.70. 267,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,714. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $147.20 and a 1-year high of $198.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.43.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.