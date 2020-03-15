Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Virtusa posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Shares of VRTU stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.48. 329,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,019. The company has a market capitalization of $925.68 million, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Virtusa news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtusa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Virtusa by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Virtusa by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtusa by 31.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtusa by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

