Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 185.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,623,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,187,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $735,339,000 after buying an additional 139,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer downgraded Walmart to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $10.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.10. 14,314,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,124,865. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

