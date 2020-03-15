Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of -521.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $26.61 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 119.52% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

