Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 451 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,435,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,771,480. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

